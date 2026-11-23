Photo source: Byeon Woo-seok's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actor Byeon Woo-seok shared an update on his activities during his fan meeting tour via social media.

Byeon Woo-seok recently held his Asia fan meeting tour, '2026 ByeonWooSeok Asia Fanmeeting Tour - The Secret Library.' Starting in Seoul, he visited Bangkok, Yokohama, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta, among other cities, and wrapped up the final show in Hong Kong on the 22nd.

At the final show of his Hong Kong fan meeting tour, Byeon Woo-seok gave a passionate performance of 'Parallel Lines,' a song about his bond and encounters with fans. He appeared to be overcome with emotion and shed tears toward the end of the song, drawing attention from fans at the venue and on social media.

Photos released on the 23rd showed Byeon Woo-seok in various moments: sitting on a sofa in the waiting room before going onstage, wearing a gray hoodie and earphones as he looked at something; singing during the performance; and getting his makeup done.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok is currently filming Netflix's live-action series 'Solo Leveling,' in which he plays the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.