[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Jeong Jun-ha shared an update on his son Roha.

On the 23rd, SBS’s *Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny* released a preview video titled “Oh Jung-tae and Jeong Jun-ha Are So Lucky to Have Such Remarkable Kids?! Wow, the No Brain Duo(?)’s Children Have Unmatched Credentials.”

MC Kim Gu-ra said to Jeong Jun-ha, “The kid is incredible. He’s good-looking, dances well, sings well, and speaks well,” referring to Jeong Jun-ha’s 13-year-old son Roha.

Roha has previously made headlines by showing off his star potential, including by sharing dance covers of G-Dragon’s “Power.” His charming looks also drew even more attention, and the cast members that day agreed, saying, “He’s handsome.”

Meanwhile, MC Seo Jang-hoon drew attention by describing Roha as a language genius. Jeong Jun-ha proudly replied, “He attends an international school and speaks four languages. He speaks English and Japanese like a native and also speaks Chinese.”

Meanwhile, Jeong Jun-ha married a non-celebrity of Korean-Japanese descent who is 10 years his junior in 2012, and welcomed Roha in 2013.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.