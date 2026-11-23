[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Mina Sue Choi, a TV personality who appeared on Netflix reality show Single’s Inferno, shared how she felt after wrapping up as an MC for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS red carpet and offered a reassuring update to those who had been worried about her.

On the 23rd, Mina Sue Choi posted several photos from the 2026 MAMA AWARDS on her personal account, along with her thoughts after hosting the ceremony.

“Those two days truly felt like a dream,” Mina Sue Choi said. “From the moment I heard I’d be hosting the MAMA red carpet for the first time, I was half excited and half worried, but before I knew it, it had become such a precious memory.”

She went on to say, “It was such an honor to feel up close the passion of the artists and fans who came from all over the world, and to share moments when everyone was connected through music, a language we all share,” expressing how overwhelmed she felt to be part of the global music festival.

She also admitted that she had been quite nervous, as it was her first time hosting a red carpet. Mina Sue Choi reflected, “Since it was my first time, I was really nervous, and maybe not every moment was perfect, but I think I was able to discover a new side of myself and grow a little through it.”

She also thanked Lee Dae-hwi, with whom she worked closely for two days, as well as the production crew and staff who worked hard at the event. In particular, she thanked those who had sent her support and expressed concern, adding, “You’re all the best... I was reminded once again what a so sweet world this is.”

What caught people’s attention in the post was the message about the cold that she left at the end.

Earlier, Mina Sue Choi served as an MC at the outdoor red-carpet event for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS, held on the 20th at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan. She wore a white halterneck dress that exposed her shoulders and back and interviewed artists for about an hour.

However, cameras caught her shivering as she stayed outdoors in chilly weather wearing only a light outfit. Footage of her seeming to struggle with the cold whenever the wind blew spread online, prompting continued concern from netizens. Kim Yeon-koung, who was conducting an interview at the event, also asked Mina Sue Choi if she was okay, expressing concern about her condition.

Mina Sue Choi later reassured those who were worried about her, saying, “P.S. I’m very warm right now, my heart’s warm too, and I’ve eaten lots of delicious food~” She directly shared an update in response to concerns about the cold, easing her fans’ worries.

Mina Sue Choi first came to public attention when she was named Miss Korea Sun in 2021. She later appeared on Netflix dating reality show Single’s Inferno Season 5 and continues to pursue various television activities.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ The full text follows

2026 MAMA AWARDS

Those two days truly felt like a dream. What an honor, truly!

From the moment I heard I’d be hosting the MAMA red carpet for the first time, I was half excited and half worried, but before I knew it, it had become such a precious memory.

I was able to feel up close the passion of the artists and fans who came from all over the world (Jji?ing) and share moments when everyone was connected through music, a language we all share. It was such an honor.

Since it was my first time, I was really nervous, and maybe not every moment was perfect, but I think I was able to discover a new side of myself and grow a little through it.

Above all, I sincerely thank Dae-hwi, who stood by me and supported me throughout the two days; all the production crew and staff who worked hard behind the scenes despite the cold weather; and everyone who sent me warm support and even expressed concern. You’re all the best... I was reminded once again what a so sweet world this is.

That was fun!!!! MAMA!

Thank you MAMA for the unforgettable two days. My heart is so full!

P.S. I’m very warm right now, my heart’s warm too, and I’ve eaten lots of delicious food~

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.