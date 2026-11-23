[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Baek Jin-hee shared a relaxed update from Canada, where her fiancé lives, ahead of her wedding.

On the 23rd, Baek Jin-hee posted photos taken at a café in Montreal, Canada.

In the photos, Baek Jin-hee is enjoying brunch in a relaxed outfit, wearing a black knit top and light makeup. Even amid her busy wedding preparations, she is seen spending a leisurely moment with a bright smile, drawing attention.

Baek Jin-hee announced her wedding last September. Her fiancé is an office worker who lives in Canada, and his English name is said to be Henry.

The two are set to marry on January 23 next year at a location in Seoul, and Baek Jin-hee plans to continue their newlywed life by traveling back and forth between South Korea and Canada after the wedding.

Last October, Baek Jin-hee appeared on Choi Daniel’s YouTube channel and also shared why she decided to marry her fiancé.

At the time, she said, “There are parts of me that aren’t emotionally fulfilled, but (since meeting my fiancé) a lot of those have been filled,” adding, “I expect even more of those parts will be filled as we get married, live together and share our daily lives.”

Explaining the decisive moment when she decided to marry, she said, “As we gradually kept seeing each other, we became part of each other’s lives, and my conviction that he was the one grew stronger and stronger.” She added, “When you’re dating, there are times you fight, but resolving conflicts was somewhat easier. The fights didn’t last long.”

Baek Jin-hee named stability as her fiancé’s greatest appeal. She confided, “There are so many sources of insecurity in our line of work, both emotionally and financially, aren’t there? From the moment I wake up, I feel anxious when I’m working on a project, and I feel anxious when I’m not.”

She continued, “He has a reassuring steadiness that helps me move past those worries as if they’re nothing when I talk about them.” She added affectionately, “His personality is also very calm and consistent, and that has been a great source of strength for me.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.