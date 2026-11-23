Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Im Dong-hyun, the son of Hotel Shilla President Lee Boo-jin, is reported to have changed his surname and family origin from Im, his father’s surname, to Lee, his mother’s surname, after reaching adulthood.

According to a report by The Law Times on the 23rd, Im Dong-hyun applied to the Seoul Family Court for permission to change his surname and family origin after reaching adulthood last August, so that he could take his mother’s surname and family origin.

The court is reported to have accepted the application late last month and approved the change. Im Dong-hyun had been using the surname of his father, former Samsung Electro-Mechanics adviser Im Woo-jae, but following the court’s decision, he now has the same surname, Lee, as his mother, President Lee Boo-jin.

Under Article 781, Paragraph 6 of Korea’s Civil Act, a person’s surname and family origin may be changed with court approval at the request of a parent or child if the change is necessary for the child’s welfare. Even if the surname and family origin are changed, the existing legal parent-child relationship remains unchanged.

Lee Boo-jin married former Samsung Electro-Mechanics adviser Im Woo-jae in 1999, but ended their marriage following a lengthy divorce suit, with a Supreme Court ruling in January 2020. At the time, the court granted Lee Boo-jin parental authority and custody of their son.

Im Dong-hyun drew attention after graduating from Seoul’s Whimoon High School in February this year and enrolling in the Department of Economics at Seoul National University.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.