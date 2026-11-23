[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Kim Shin-young is stepping down from 'Noon Song of Hope.' After leading the program for 14 years, she has decided to bring her long DJ career to a close in pursuit of a new challenge.

Kim Shin-young will voluntarily step down from 'Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shin-young' (hereafter, 'Noon Song of Hope') after the broadcast on Sunday, November 29. She has hosted the program since 2012 and, while continuing to take on new challenges through various broadcasting activities, decided to step down after discussing the direction of her future activities with the production team.

Kim Shin-young spent a total of 16 years as an MBC Radio DJ, beginning with the late-night program 'Simsim Tapa' in 2007 and continuing through 'Noon Song of Hope.' Drawing on her signature upbeat wit and warm rapport with listeners, she delivered lively energy every afternoon and helped make the program popular.

Kim Shin-young shared the news that she would be stepping down from 'Noon Song of Hope,' which she had hosted for many years, with a heavy heart. In her final farewell, she said, "I decided to stop being a DJ to take on another challenge. I hope you will continue to give 'Noon Song of Hope' your unwavering support."

Kim Shin-young will return to the live broadcast of 'Noon Song of Hope' on Monday, November 23, and meet listeners again. She is expected to host the program herself through the final broadcast on Sunday the 29th, when she will say goodbye to listeners.

MBC FM4U's 'Noon Song of Hope' is one of MBC's flagship radio programs. It first aired in 1971 and has long been loved by listeners. It airs daily from noon to 2 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.