Photo: Yano Shiho's social media

Photo: Yano Shiho's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Yano Shiho shared her heartfelt feelings for her husband, Choo Sung-hoon, who has brought his 48-year fighting career to a close.

On the 22nd, Yano Shiho posted a lengthy message on her social media alongside photos from the venue of Choo Sung-hoon's retirement bout.

Yano Shiho said, "Choo Sung-hoon has brought his 48-year fighting career to a close," and reflected on her feelings as she looked back on watching him from his K-1 debut, when they first met, to the present. She recalled, "I was able to experience a world unlike any I'd seen before, new sights and so much more. It was a time when emotion and learning never stopped."

She went on to reveal her steadfast support for him, saying, "There was a time when [Choo Sung-hoon] wondered, 'Is there a place where I can shine outside of combat sports, too?' But thanks to Korean fans, he found a new stage," and adding, "I sincerely thank everyone who always supports him, and ask you to continue supporting him in the years ahead."

Choo Sung-hoon competed in the domestic mixed martial arts event Black Combat, held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the 21st, where he had his retirement bout against Chris Leben. Despite being 51, Choo Sung-hoon fought with all his heart, but ended his career as a fighter with a 1-2 decision loss (28-29, 29-28, 28-29). Close friends came to cheer him on, including Yano Shiho and his daughter Choo Sarang, Kim Jong-kook, Cha Seung-won, Zico, father and son Yoon Min-soo and Yoon Hoo, and Kim Dong-hyun.

Right after the fight ended, Choo Sarang climbed into the cage herself, hugged her dad tightly and broke down in tears, filling the venue with even greater emotion.

▶ Yano Shiho's full social media post

Choo Sung-hoon has brought his 48-year fighting career to a close.

The first time I saw him was at his K-1 debut. I was able to witness his journey from the beginning to the end of his fighting career right before my eyes, and experience many new worlds, sights and things I had never seen before. The emotion and learning have never stopped.

More than a decade ago, there was a time when he wondered, "Is there a place where I can shine outside of combat sports, too?" But thanks to everyone in Korea, I became convinced that he had found a stage where he could shine beyond combat sports.

My husband's life has always been eventful, but he has always remained composed, accepting and overcoming whatever came his way. That is why I am filled with anticipation for the new worlds he has yet to see.

I sincerely thank everyone who always supports him. Everyone, please continue to support him in the years ahead.

Reporter Kim Young-rok, lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.