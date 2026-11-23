[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Se-mi, wife of musical actor Min Woo-hyuk and a home shopping host formerly of the group LPG, revealed her fast-growing son.

On the 22nd, Lee Se-mi posted several photos with the caption, “I wish I could carefully put who you are now in a box and take you out on the day you turn 18. Puberty, no thanks.”

The photos showed Lee Se-mi looking youthful and her son, I-deun, who has now grown well past his mother's height. I-deun captured attention with his striking features and handsome looks.

Another photo drew attention by showing I-deun looking gallant as a hockey player alongside his younger sister, who looks just like him.

Meanwhile, Min Woo-hyuk and Lee Se-mi married in 2012 and have a son and a daughter. Their family previously appeared on KBS 2TV's Mr. House Husband, where they shared their harmonious daily life living together across four generations and won much affection.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.