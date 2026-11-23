[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The Chungbuk Living Research Institute, part of Cheongju University’s Anchor Project Group, is holding the 2026 One Scene Rookie Festival for middle and high school students and university students nationwide.

The festival is an original monologue competition where young people who dream of acting and aspiring actors take the stage with monologues they have created themselves. It was conceived on the premise that actors not only perform other people’s stories but also create stories of their own. Participants must use scripts they have written themselves—not dialogue from existing plays, films or dramas—to portray a character, a situation and a story of their own in a monologue performance lasting around three minutes.

The competition has two divisions: middle and high school students (open to students nationwide) and university students (open to students nationwide). It will consist of a first-round preliminary round, judged remotely by video, and a second-round final, an in-person public competition. Students who wish to participate can apply online using the competition entry form, available through the notices on the Cheongju University Anchor Project Group website or via the QR code on the poster. Preliminary videos must be filmed in landscape orientation at 1920 × 1080 pixels and run for around three minutes. Applicants must upload them to their personal YouTube channels and enter the video link in the application form. Applications close at noon on Wednesday, December 2.

After preliminary judging, a total of 30 finalists will be announced on Wednesday, December 9. They will also be notified individually, in addition to the results being posted on the website. The public final competition will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, at the Chungbuk Media Center. A talk concert will follow at 4 p.m. that day, with the awards ceremony taking place at 5 p.m. in the center’s multipurpose hall.

The judging panel for the final will include director Nam Dae-joong, who directed films including The First Ride and Love Reset and wrote the screenplay for the drama Kim Bujang, and actor Eum Moon-suk, who drew attention for his role as Yang-bae in the film Hope. Other judges will include film industry professionals such as representatives from film production and management companies and casting directors. At the talk concert beginning at 4 p.m., content industry figures, led by director Nam, who will also judge the final, will share their professional experience and advice on growing as actors and creators with the finalists.

Awards will include an overall grand prize, open to all divisions (one winner, 300,000 won), and a special judges’ award (one winner, 200,000 won). In each of the middle and high school and university divisions, there will also be a top prize (one winner, 300,000 won), an excellence award (one winner, 200,000 won) and an encouragement award (two winners, 100,000 won each). A total of 10 people will receive 1.9 million won in prize money. The awards may change depending on operational circumstances. In addition, prize winners and outstanding participants will be given priority for offers to appear in content and opportunities to take part in projects promoting tourism and small businesses in Chungcheongbuk-do, hosted and organized by the Chungbuk Living Research Institute of Cheongju University’s Anchor Project Group. The institute also plans to connect them with film and content companies and support their growth as actors.

Eo Il-seon, director of the Chungbuk Living Research Institute, said, “Cheongju and Chungbuk are already attracting attention as filming locations for movies and dramas,” adding, “Our university will make the most of the region’s natural environment and its production advantages, including its proximity to the Seoul metropolitan area, and take a central role in nurturing talent to lead the content industry.” More information and application instructions are available in the notices on the Cheongju University Anchor Project Group website, on the Chungbuk Living Research Institute’s Instagram (@cju_cblife) and through the QR code on the poster.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.