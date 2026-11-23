◇ '100 Days of Deception.' Image source: tvN

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] It was revealed that Song Ji-hyo was the mother of Kim You Jung and Jinyoung in '100 Days of Deception.' The truth about the two people's tangled past connection came to light, heightening viewers' curiosity.

In the 14th episode of tvN's 20th-anniversary special weekend drama '100 Days of Deception,' which aired on the 22nd, secrets surrounding Lee Ga-gyeong (played by Kim You Jung), Kim Tae-woong (played by Jinyoung) and Lee Ae-young (played by Song Ji-hyo) came to light.

In the episode, Lee Ga-gyeong carried out an elaborate plan to bring down Sato Shinichi (played by Jin Seon-kyu), exploiting the conflict between Fukuda (played by Kim Joong-hee) and Kim Seung-eok (played by Lee Ki-young). After stealing the marriage contract, she left a button from Fukuda's uniform at the scene to lead Sato Shinichi to suspect Fukuda.

To protect the residents of the Gyodang-ri shantytown, Kim Tae-woong paid Kim Seung-eok 500,000 won and bought the land on the condition that the engagement be called off. When the residents still could not trust him, he candidly revealed his past as a poor Joseon Korean who had been adopted by a Japanese person, and offered an apology. His heartfelt confession gradually opened the residents' hearts.

Toward the end of the episode, secrets surrounding the 'Jongno pawnshop' and 'Shin Tae-jin' were revealed. After learning from Lee Bak-chun (played by Jung Sang-hoon) that the Jongno pawnshop referred to Hanseong Oriental Medicine Clinic, the hideout of the Gugukdan, Lee Ga-gyeong took the pawn ticket she had received from Kim Tae-woong and went to the clinic. Kwak Un-hak (played by Choi Deok-moon) handed her an envelope he had kept for 13 years, explaining that 'Shin Tae-jin' was a code for the location of a secret drawer. The envelope contained a family photo of Yoo So-ran (played by Kim Hyun-joo), Geum Seok-jung (played by Kam Woo-sung) and Geum Seo-hee (played by Park Yu-ha), as well as photos of Lee Ae-young and a young Lee Ga-gyeong. After recognizing Song Ji-hyo's face in the photos, Lee Ga-gyeong and Kim Tae-woong were stunned as they simultaneously called her 'Mom' and 'Mother,' respectively.

Meanwhile, the 14th episode of '100 Days of Deception,' which aired that day, recorded an average nationwide household rating of 11.7% and a peak of 13.0% on Nielsen Korea's paid platform. Among households in the Seoul metropolitan area, it posted an average rating of 12.4% and a peak of 13.7%, setting a new series high.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.