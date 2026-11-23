[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon’s wife Ayane went to the hospital to give birth to her second daughter, but said that despite receiving medication to induce labor, her cervix had not dilated even 2 cm, and that labor was progressing more slowly than expected.

On the 23rd, Ayane shared photos taken at the hospital on her social media, along with the caption, “I’m here to have Bokbok!” In the photos, Ayane is wearing a hospital gown and lying on a bed as she waits to give birth. Her prominent, rounded full-term baby bump drew attention.

“I’m totally relaxed. I want to give birth soon, but it seems Bokbok has no plans to come out. I’ve been on labor-inducing medication for an hour and a half, but I’m still not even 2 cm dilated,” Ayane wrote, lightheartedly describing how the birth was not progressing as she had hoped.

Ayane had previously said on the 9th that her cervix was 1 cm dilated. At the time, she shared an update on assembling baby furniture herself without waiting for help from her husband, Lee Ji-hoon, writing, “A second-time mom who’ll even assemble furniture with her cervix 1 cm dilated.”

Then, on the 20th, she announced her birth plans, saying, “We decided to induce labor on the 23rd.” Three days before the birth, she also enjoyed a final date with her husband, watching the musical Frozen.

Her husband, Lee Ji-hoon, also shared a photo on the 22nd of the car seat he had prepared for their second daughter, expressing his excitement: “My heart is racing with excitement. We’ll finally meet tomorrow. Please pray that she’ll be held in our arms in good health.”

The couple went through a difficult time before having their second child. After the birth of their first child, they tried IVF again but endured two miscarriages. They succeeded in becoming pregnant with their second child after their fourth embryo transfer.

Lee Ji-hoon and Ayane, a Japanese woman who is 14 years his junior, married in 2021 and welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024. They are now waiting for the birth of their second daughter, whose prenatal nickname is Bokbok.

Reporter mj.cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.