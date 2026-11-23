[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Kim Seol-hyun, formerly a member of the group AOA, opened up about an unexpected body concern.

On the 22nd, Kim Seol-hyun shared a video on her YouTube channel showing her undergoing a personal color and body-type assessment. Netizens had long speculated about whether she was a summer or winter type, and whether she had warm or cool undertones.

Before the assessment, Kim Seol-hyun said she was often told that white suited her and that she usually enjoyed wearing clothes in a range of colors. The expert said, “There isn’t really any color that doesn’t suit you,” and praised her ability to pull off a wide range of colors as a major strength for an actress who needs to transform into many different looks.

Kim Seol-hyun was classified as a “Winter Dark” personal color type, which calls for using white in the right places. The expert likened it to “a city at night as snow falls,” explaining that her appeal is maximized when sparkling elements like starlight are added. For makeup, the expert recommended a clean base with a touch of highlighter rather than a matte finish.

The body-type assessment that followed produced an unexpected result. Kim Seol-hyun, who had expected to be a “Wave” or “Natural” type, was surprised to be told she had a “completely Straight” body type. When told, “Wearing your socks low can draw more attention and make your ankles look unstable,” Kim Seol-hyun said, “I’ve always hated how thin my ankles look,” catching people’s attention.

She was also surprised to learn that the outfits and makeup styles she had chosen on instinct already matched her personal color to a considerable extent. She admitted that she had hesitated to get assessed because she worried it might limit her ability to try different styles. But after learning that she could still pull off her favorite brown by pairing it with colors that suit her, she discovered new ways to style herself.

Finally, Kim Seol-hyun declared, “Today, I’m putting an end to the personal color debate. I’m a ‘Winter Dark’ with a ‘Straight’ body type,” putting a long-standing question to rest.

Meanwhile, Kim Seol-hyun continues to connect with fans through a variety of content on her YouTube channel, “Kim Seol-hyun KIMSEOLHYUN.” She is set to appear as Min-hee in the Netflix series Tantara, which premieres on December 11.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.