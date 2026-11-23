[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Sung Si-kyung got laughs by asking chef Choi Hyun-seok, who was showing off his singing skills, to focus on his main job: cooking.

On the 29th, JTBC's Please Take Care of My Refrigerator (hereafter, Naengbuhae) will unveil the refrigerator of Sung Si-kyung, the 'Emperor of Ballads.'

When Sung Si-kyung appeared in a recently released video, MC Kim Sung-joo opened by saying, "I heard Chef Choi Hyun-seok once developed stage fright about singing because of Sung Si-kyung."

Chef Choi Hyun-seok recalled, "I've sung in front of Sung Si-kyung before," remembering how nerves kept him from showing his usual skill properly at the time.

Rain, who appeared as a guest alongside Sung Si-kyung, asked Choi to sing, saying, "Make up for it today." Choi then sang passionately, even picking up a guitar.

Rain, who appeared as a guest alongside Sung Si-kyung, asked Choi to sing, saying, "Make up for it today," and Chef Choi Hyun-seok launched into a passionate performance, guitar in hand. But Sung Si-kyung, listening to him, earnestly pleaded, "Could you just cook?" bringing laughs.

Meanwhile, the broadcast that day will also unveil Sung Si-kyung's refrigerator, packed with food. Known for his exceptional love of food, Sung Si-kyung drew laughs by showing his extreme side as a food lover, saying, "If someone asks me, 'What are you going to eat before you die?' I just say I'm going to die."

He went on to reveal his interest in cooking, saying, "I like cooking, so I've made Chef Jung Ho-young's cold boiled pork and tried Kim Poong's portrait pasta, too."

Sung Si-kyung watched the chefs prepare their dishes and showed his curiosity by asking, "Can I watch from up close?" After tasting the finished food, he showed his satisfaction with exclamations of admiration, applause, and a thumbs-up.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.