A press screening for the Disney+ drama ‘Connect’ was held at CJ CGV in Seoul’s Yongsan District on the afternoon of the 5th. Go Kyung-pyo poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2022.12.5/

Screenshot from Pinggyego’s YouTube video

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Actor Go Kyung-pyo, who caused a stir with a drunk-driving incident, was also dropped from the nominees for the Pinggyego awards ceremony. But his name was not even mentioned in the production team’s apology. The video featuring him and the episode’s nomination for the ceremony’s Best Episode award remain unchanged.

On the 22nd, the production team behind Pinggyego, a web variety show on the DdeunDdeun YouTube channel, announced in a channel post that Go Kyung-pyo had been removed from the awards ceremony’s nominees.

Earlier, the production team announced the fourth Pinggyego awards ceremony and released the nominee list across six categories, including the Grand Prize, Best Work for a Pinggyego Episode, Best Work for a Spin-Off, Veteran Popular Star, and Rising Popular Star. It also posted a request for members to vote.

Yet Go Kyung-pyo, who recently caused an accident while driving drunk and severely intoxicated, was openly listed as a nominee in the men’s Rising Popular Star category. A wave of people expressed surprise that an actor who had caused a stir over drunk driving had been nominated for a popularity award.

Go Kyung-pyo was eventually removed from the nominees. But the way the situation was handled afterward left another sour note.

The production team prominently announced the awards nominees and voting instructions in a separate post, but its apology announcing Go Kyung-pyo’s removal was left as a comment on the existing awards post rather than published separately. In effect, it merely revised the voting list, and it is painfully clear that it tried as much as possible to avoid drawing attention to the controversy itself.

Go Kyung-pyo’s name was absent from the apology, too. The production team said, “There were aspects we did not review thoroughly enough while preparing the voting post. After confirming this, we removed the person in question from the Popular Star Award nominee list,” and added, “We apologize for causing concern.”

But the apology does not even make clear who did what wrong. It did not acknowledge that the problem was nominating Go Kyung-pyo, who had caused a stir over drunk driving, or directly say who the person in question was. Compared with the public announcement of the awards ceremony, the effort to address the controversy was excessively low-key.

Even more striking is that Go Kyung-pyo’s presence is still very much there. Although he was removed from the popularity award nominees, the video ‘The Mystery Game Is Pinggyego,’ featuring him, remains publicly available. The thumbnail, which prominently features Go’s face, and his appearance from the beginning of the video remain in place without any significant changes. The episode is also still listed as a nominee for Best Work.

The contrast with the response elsewhere in the broadcasting industry is also stark. After news of Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk driving came out, programs he was appearing on or was set to appear on began ‘erasing Go Kyung-pyo’ one after another. The Village Barber edited out Go’s presence, which had been no less striking than Park Bo-gum’s, while Hangout with Yoo and Sixth Sense: B-Side also appeared to cut his footage as much as possible.

Of course, editing circumstances and judgments can differ from one program to another. Still, it is hard to avoid the impression that Pinggyego’s response was relatively lenient given the uproar over a serious wrongdoing like drunk driving. In particular, with the nomination itself at the center of the controversy, questions remain over whether simply deleting his name while keeping the video featuring him and the episode’s Best Work nomination was an adequate follow-up.

Around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving his car in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, when he crashed into a garbage truck. A sanitation worker was injured in the accident. Go’s blood alcohol concentration at the time was 0.150%, far above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation. He was heavily intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level close to twice the revocation threshold.

Go Kyung-pyo apologized, saying, “It was entirely my fault that I got behind the wheel after drinking,” and, “I will fully cooperate with the police investigation. I will take the steps necessary to make up for the harm caused by the accident and accept full responsibility for any penalties.”

Go acknowledged the seriousness of drunk driving and promised to make amends for the harm and take responsibility. But was the follow-up response from the Pinggyego production team, which had nominated him in the first place, enough to put the controversy to rest? Removing his name from the nominees and acknowledging wrongdoing and explaining it to viewers are entirely different matters. The more an awards ceremony trades on buzz and popularity, the more responsibility it must show to match. That is why criticism is pouring in over Pinggyego’s inadequate handling of the matter, just as it is over Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk driving.

Reporter Kim Young-rok, lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.