[Sportschosun reporter supremez] ‘Season 16 Sang-cheol’ Kang Jung-hwan and ‘Season 28 Young-sook’ Jung Yoo-jin clash over their opinions, creating a tense atmosphere.

Jung-hwan and Yoo-jin head to downtown Seattle, where Yoo-jin had wanted to go, in episode 9 of MBC every1 and KBS Joy's Contract Marriage, airing tonight, the 23rd, at 10:30 p.m. At Yoo-jin's suggestion, they decide to wear matching outfits before setting off, donning matching shirts featuring animal illustrations and showing their excitement. When they arrive at Pike Place Market, one of Seattle's most iconic attractions, they look around, and Yoo-jin, following Jung-hwan's lead, marvels at what she sees and fires off all kinds of questions.

But tensions erupt as the two take a short break. To Yoo-jin, who has been peppering him with questions, Jung-hwan says, “When I say we're going down, just follow me,” telling her to simply follow what he says without a word. Yoo-jin retorts, “If you say, ‘Follow me,’ am I supposed to go along without even knowing where we're headed?” In a confessional afterward, Jung-hwan vents his frustration: “I guess I've gotten really used to living alone. I suddenly felt exhausted.” Yoo-jin, too, expresses her hurt: “We had all that time talking to each other, you know. It feels like that time is being dismissed.” Hyoyeon, watching them, voices her concern: “You'd think if you liked someone, you'd listen to them, but he doesn't listen to everything...” This raises the tension over whether the two will be able to resolve their conflict.

Ahn Jung-hwan recalls his own unnerving experience after seeing Jung-hwan hit his head on the bed while asleep. Watching Jung-hwan toss and turn in his sleep and hit his head on the bed, Ahn Jung-hwan opens with, “Was he dreaming about soccer?” then gets the studio laughing with, “I once kicked my wife really hard while I was asleep...” When Ahn says, “Thankfully, I kicked her leg,” Hyoyeon chimes in, “That must have been quite a powerful kick,” setting off laughter. Viewers are curious how Ahn Jung-hwan's wife, Lee Hye-won, reacted.

Meanwhile, MCs Hyoyeon and Lee Chae-young share their respective thoughts on Contract Marriage, which has become a hot topic among single women lately. Asked whether the show changed how she thinks about marriage, Hyoyeon says, “When I get home after work, I feel really empty,” and shares her honest view: “Watching TV together, making something delicious to eat, and going for walks together would mean I wouldn't feel bored at all and would feel reassured.” Lee Chae-young, by contrast, reflects on the realities of marriage: “It's really not easy. This is kind of reality.” Ahn Jung-hwan then piques viewers' curiosity with the suggestive remark, “I think you might be filming it soon.”

MBC every1 and KBS Joy's Contract Marriage is a marriage-simulation observational reality show in which men and women who earnestly want to marry experience married life in advance through a contract and, in the process, explore the meaning of marriage and what a practical partnership entails. It is being produced with PD Nam Gyu-hong, a hitmaker in matchmaking variety shows, and PDs Na Sang-won, currently the chief director of I Am Solo, and Baek Jung-hoon at the helm. It airs every Monday at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.