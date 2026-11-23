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[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer-songwriter Dain successfully wrapped up the first busking tour.

Dain held a debut busking tour, “Being Kite,” starting at Haeundae Beach in Busan on the 15th, followed by Gyeongui Line Forest Park in Seoul on the 19th and Jeonju Hanok Village on the 22nd.

The busking tour was planned around the concept of “becoming a kite and flying across the country.” Dain showed off his broad musical range with a variety of live performances, including released songs such as the new song “The Weather Has Faded a Little Because I Love You,” “Expectation,” “I Wanna...,” and “Endless Blue,” as well as covers of popular songs such as “Part of Your World,” “2002,” “Toxic Till the End,” and “21.” Dain’s steady live performance while playing guitar was enough to signal the arrival of a new singer-songwriter.

Dain also had bracelets made in different colors for each region, using the kite—the symbol of the busking tour—as a motif, and gave them to fans, creating special memories.

Dain said, “I’m happy to be able to share my first live performance with you through the busking tour,” adding, “I’ll continue to do my best to share live performances that offer comfort and hope, with a grateful heart. Once again, thank you to everyone who stopped in their tracks to listen to my songs.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.