[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Lim Young-min, a former member of AB6IX, is returning in a BL drama.

Lim Young-min will appear in Wavve’s new drama Winter Season. Based on the web novel of the same name by Iromil, Winter Season tells the love-hate story of Gu Seung-hyeok (Lee Dong-gun) and Kwon I-hyeon (Lim Young-min), who reunite after nine years. Lim Young-min plays Kwon I-hyeok and shares the screen with Lee Dong-gun, who plays Gu Seung-hyeon, a man who looks cold on the outside but harbors a fiery passion within.

“I thought I-hyeon was a character who hides many emotions inside and requires delicate expression. I chose the project because I felt I could grow, too, in the process of portraying those emotions,” Lim Young-min said.

The problem is Lim Young-min’s history of drunk driving. In May 2020, after drinking with acquaintances, he drove under the influence while heading to his accommodation and was caught by police. His driver’s license was revoked. Because of his drunk driving, AB6IX’s new album release, scheduled for June 8, was postponed to June 29, and the broadcast schedule for a variety show that was airing at the time was also canceled. In addition, his entire segment in Mnet’s Good Girl, which was due to air, was edited out.

After causing the team the inconvenience of having its comeback delayed because of his irresponsible drunk driving, he has quietly announced his return as an actor. Can Lim Young-min’s return, sneaking back in under the radar, be accepted? Winter Season will premiere on the 27th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.