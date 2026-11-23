[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Jasson kept his upbeat demeanor even in the harrowing situation of being trapped in an elevator with his mother.

On the 23rd, Jasson posted a photo with the caption, “I’m stuck in an elevator.” The photo showed the elevator display stopped at the first floor, with the message “Under maintenance” on the screen.

Jasson then shared that he was trapped in the elevator with his mother, captioning the post, “elevator-stuck core.”

He added, “Elevators are generally designed to be safe, so they’re not scary and I’m fine. But when a person who looks exactly like me (my mom) is reflected in a three-sided mirror, it feels like I’m with 60 clones, and that’s even scarier,” prompting laughter.

Jasson, who has often drawn attention for looking just like his mother, mentioned their similar looks even while trapped in the elevator, showing off his characteristic sense of humor and turning the tension into laughter.

Meanwhile, Jasson married comedian Hong Hyun-hee, who is four years his senior, in 2018, and they have a son together.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.