[Sportschosun reporter supremez] 'Books, Books, Books! Let's Read,' a beloved flagship variety show on MBC, is returning after 25 years.

First introduced in 2001 as a popular segment on MBC's variety show 'Exclamation Mark,' 'Books, Books, Books! Let's Read' was a program in which TV personalities Kim Yong-man and Yoo Jae-suk traveled across the country encouraging people to read. The books featured on the show went on to become bestsellers one after another and even reached No. 1 in sales, making a major impact on the publishing industry.

Whereas the show once took the joy of reading across the country, this time it is heading to schools in partnership with the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education. It will visit elementary, middle and high schools to take a look at students' reading habits today and share their diverse thoughts and concerns about books. In particular, the show is expected to carry on the original program's tradition by introducing selected books and holding related book quizzes to boost interest in reading.

Joining the new journey are original MC Kim Yong-man, Seo Kyung-seok, known as the brain of the comedy world, and Mimiminu, an admissions creator with the strong support of teenagers. Having transformed into a nontraditional returning student, Kim Yong-man is breaking a sweat trying to fit in with today's students, while Seoul National University graduate Seo Kyung-seok showed off his exceptional enthusiasm for learning and immersed himself in class. Mimiminu, meanwhile, reportedly warmed up the atmosphere on set, displaying great chemistry with the students in the 'Advice Center' segment.

In the first episode, airing on November 25, the three MCs visit Goyang Ogeum Elementary School. The classes range from a 'book picnic,' where students leave the classroom, pitch tents on the school field and read freely as if on a picnic, to a 'sentence-building' class, where they use three words from The Little Prince to create imaginative sentences. Focusing on reading, the Reading component of the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education's RAS (Reading·Art·Sports) education initiative, the show will introduce students' diverse reading activities and give a look at life in the schools.

What particularly surprised the three MCs that day was the appearance of child authors who had published their own books. The MCs reportedly couldn't help but admire the children's impressive work, which they had completed themselves, including both the writing and illustrations. The show will reveal the special process through which the children grew closer to books, going from readers to authors writing their own stories.

MBC's 'Books, Books, Books! Let's Read,' which will air as a three-part series, premieres on Wednesday, November 25, at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.