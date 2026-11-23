[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actor Lee Jang-woo’s wife, Jo Hye-won, shared photos from their wedding ceremony to mark her first wedding anniversary.

On the 23rd, Jo Hye-won posted several photos with the caption, “11.23 First wedding anniversary♥ Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony today, one year later.”

The photos showed scenes from the couple’s wedding, held on November 23 last year. On the day marking their first wedding anniversary, Jo Hye-won celebrated the special occasion by looking back at wedding photos she had not shared before.

In the photos, Lee Jang-woo and Jo Hye-won savored happy moments amid blessings from family and friends. Their bright smiles conveyed all the excitement and joy of their wedding day, creating a heartwarming impression.

In particular, Jo Hye-won added a heart emoji to the post, expressing her unwavering affection for her husband, Lee Jang-woo.

Lee Jang-woo and Jo Hye-won developed a romantic relationship after appearing together in the KBS 2TV drama My Only One, which ended in 2019. Having overcome an eight-year age gap, they went public with their relationship in June 2023 and married in November last year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.