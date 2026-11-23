[Sportschosun reporter supremez] A behind-the-scenes account has emerged that Choo Sung-hoon entered his retirement bout in such poor physical condition that even cutting meat was a struggle.

Black Combat CEO Geomjeong (real name Park Pyeong-hwa) spoke about Choo Sung-hoon’s condition at the time of his retirement bout in an interview with Sports Today on the 22nd.

“There are medical checks at competitions, so you get a general sense of the athletes’ condition,” Geomjeong said. “Choo Sung-hoon was in such poor shape that even cutting meat was difficult for him.”

“Despite his physical discomfort—perhaps through sheer mental strength—he fought very tactically over three five-minute rounds,” he added. “Given his condition, I think he chose the best tactical option available to him and executed the strategy well.”

Choo Sung-hoon previously faced Chris Leben in an 89-kg contracted-weight bout at the co-main event of ‘Black Combat 17: Vantablack (BLACK COMBAT 17: VANTABLACK),’ held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the 21st.

Choo Sung-hoon entered wearing a judo gi with the South Korean and Japanese flags embroidered on its sleeves, as ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ played. His mother headed to the cage with her son, holding a photo of her late husband close to her chest.

Choo Sung-hoon and Leben fought fiercely throughout all three rounds. Choo never backed down, but lost by a 1-2 split decision (28-29, 29-28, 28-29).

The fight was a rematch 16 years after Choo Sung-hoon lost to Leben by triangle choke at UFC 116 in 2010. Choo had suffered a submission loss just before the end of the third round in that bout. In this retirement fight, he took the contest to a close decision but ultimately could not avenge the loss.

His wife, Yano Shiho, and daughter, Choo Sarang, watched Choo Sung-hoon’s final bout from the stands with tears in their eyes. After the fight, Choo Sarang climbed into the cage, embraced her father and burst into tears she had been holding back, moving those watching.

Choo Sung-hoon also said he would donate his entire retirement-fight purse to junior fighters. Then, looking overcome with emotion, he shouted, “Me, Choo Sung-hoon—my life in combat sports was XX fun!” and bid farewell to his 22-year career as a fighter.

After the fight, Choo Sung-hoon announced his retirement on his account, writing, “My 48-year career in combat sports is now coming to an end.”

“I was able to make it this far thanks to all of you. My heart is filled with nothing but gratitude,” he said. “To South Korea, and to all the fans who have supported me until now: thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

He continued, “Life isn’t always made up of good moments. I, too, am going through a difficult and heartbreaking time right now. But I believe that a person’s true worth is revealed not when they win, but only when they lose. I’m the one who can make the life ahead of me better, and ultimately I’m also the one who can make it the opposite.”

He resolved to make a fresh start, saying, “I won’t be swayed by those around me. I’ll believe only in myself and quietly keep moving forward. My life in combat sports ends here, but my life isn’t over yet. Now, this is the beginning.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.