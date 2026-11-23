[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Lee Eun-ha shared the shocking story of how a former boyfriend kidnapped her while grabbing her by the hair. She also stunned viewers by revealing that, because she missed a national event at the time, even a military general carrying a pistol came to her home.

On the 21st, Lee Eun-ha opened up on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s talk show Dongchimi about a kidnapping she experienced at the height of her career in the 1980s.

Lee Eun-ha said that she had dated her boyfriend for a year under her father's strict control. Thinking that marriage would free her from her father's interference, she even promised to marry him, but the unexpected happened on the day her boyfriend came to formally greet her father.

“One blow to the head with an ashtray, and blood burst out,” Lee Eun-ha said, explaining that her father had beaten her boyfriend because he opposed their marriage. Afraid that her boyfriend might be seriously injured, Lee Eun-ha eventually promised to give up on marrying him. But a few days later, the boyfriend returned, grabbed Lee Eun-ha by the hair, and forced her into a car. Lee Eun-ha described the frightening situation, saying that he drove with one arm wrapped around her neck.

After persuading her boyfriend to go with her to a place to stay, Lee Eun-ha escaped while he was asleep. She said she managed to get home barefoot, carrying her shoes and clothes in her hands.

But another commotion was unfolding at home. Because of the kidnapping, Lee Eun-ha ended up missing a banquet at the Korea Military Academy hosted by KBS during Chun Doo-hwan's rule. She said that when she, the scheduled finale of the performance, failed to appear, a military officer of general rank carrying a pistol came to her home at around 10 p.m. She also said that when the officer stated that the boyfriend would be arrested, Lee Eun-ha's mother knelt down and pleaded for leniency.

Lee Eun-ha said she later made up for missing the event by giving about two free performances. After eventually breaking up with her boyfriend, she was asked, “What if you had insisted and ended up with him?” She looked back ruefully on the past and replied, “Then I would have been a divorcee.”

Meanwhile, Lee Eun-ha made her debut in 1973 with “Nim Majung” and was beloved for numerous hit songs, including “Night Train,” “Spring Rain” and “You're Still My Love.”

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.