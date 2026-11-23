[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeon Da-bin of ‘Divorced Singles 3’ announced that she is remarrying.

On the 22nd, Jeon Da-bin posted several photos and videos with the caption, ‘Life is... all about timing, I guess (?)’

The video showed Jeon Da-bin smiling as she wore a luxury wedding ring. The ring costs as much as 7.13 million won.

When an acquaintance asked curiously, ‘What is it?!’, Jeon Da-bin announced her remarriage herself, saying, ‘I don’t know—I’m going to get married.’ She also hinted at remarriage in response to congratulatory comments, saying, ‘After going full circle!’

Jeon Da-bin rose to public attention after appearing on MBN’s ‘Divorced Singles 3’ in 2022. At the time, she had been divorced for two years. Speaking about the reason for her divorce, she said, ‘As my husband’s business began to struggle, he suggested that we open a store together. We didn’t have the money, so I tried to stop him, but he started taking out high-interest loans. I refinanced them for him, and debt began piling up in my name.’ She continued, ‘The day after we decided to divorce, my ex-husband invited our family members to a group chat and told them we were getting divorced. He screamed, “Why are you the one causing my mother such pain?” for what seemed like three hours. After that incident, everything was settled. I never looked back,’ she revealed.

Meanwhile, Jeon Da-bin of ‘Divorced Singles 3’ is a freelance model and Pilates instructor.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.