[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Reports have emerged that Commander Zico (real name Park Gwang-woo), a famous AfreecaTV streamer who once generated 20 billion won in Star Balloon revenue alone in a single year, suffered huge losses from stock investments. Footage of him crying during a broadcast has also been made public, drawing attention to how his circumstances have changed.

On the 23rd, videos of Commander Zico drinking and lamenting losses from stock investments, along with related posts, spread across various online communities.

The stock Commander Zico invested in was reportedly IonQ (IONQ), a U.S. quantum computing company. According to some posts, after investing in the stock, he continued to buy more as its price fell, and the size of his investment reportedly grew to around 20 billion won.

Claims that his losses on paper amounted to around 90% added to the shock. However, the exact amount he invested and his loss rate have not been independently verified through account records or other materials.

Meanwhile, a video of Commander Zico crying during a broadcast also spread. His reported struggles with huge stock losses contrasted with the past, when he used to boast of earnings in the tens of billions of won.

Earlier, on the 18th, Commander Zico posted a video on his YouTube channel titled ‘A Husband Who Borrowed Money From His Wife After His Stocks Tanked.’ Then, on the 20th, he uploaded another video titled ‘An Update on IonQ’s Major Shareholder (?) in a Down Market,’ addressing his difficulties with stock investments as content.

In 2024, Commander Zico also drew attention by showing an account holding stocks worth 6.2 billion won during a broadcast.

According to data submitted that same year to the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, Commander Zico received more than 360 million Star Balloons on AfreecaTV in 2023 and cashed them out for about 20 billion won. At the time, he was considered a leading online broadcaster who made huge profits through what were known as ‘Excel broadcasts,’ which displayed real-time rankings of the sponsorship money received by guest streamers.

But this time, reports that he had invested around 20 billion won in stocks, suffered huge losses on paper, and cried during a broadcast have drawn attention to his very different circumstances.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.