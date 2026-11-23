[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok is embroiled in legal battles and a conflict with his ex-wife, broadcaster Park Ji-yoon. A cryptic post he left on social media has drawn attention.

On the 22nd, Choi posted a photo on his personal account of a passage he had handwritten. He offered no explanation, but the passage has prompted various interpretations as it resonates with recent events.

The photo showed a passage from Untimely Meditations, a book by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, copied out by hand.

In particular, he wrote, “Life is not about speed but direction. If you keep moving forward, you’ve already won half the battle. Making it to the end is more important than going fast,” and added, “Whether it takes a day, a month or a year, all that matters is seeing it through to the end.”

He also left the message, “If you don’t give up, you will surely achieve your goal. You are someone who will definitely see it through in the end.” Since the post appeared amid his bitter disputes with Park Ji-yoon over their divorce and lawsuits involving alleged affair partners, it drew intense attention from internet users.

Earlier, on the 16th, Choi won a partial victory in an appeal in his suit seeking damages from A, a male acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon whom he accused of being an affair partner. The appeals court overturned the first-instance ruling and ordered A to pay Choi 30 million won in damages.

Park Ji-yoon later set out her position on the ruling on her personal account on the 19th. She addressed allegations of an affair and also shared her thoughts on what led her to decide to divorce, the division of property and the child-rearing arrangements.

Choi also issued a statement that same day and responded to her claims. He criticized Park Ji-yoon’s account as one-sided, saying it had been written while ignoring facts recognized by the court during the lengthy legal proceedings. The two continue to hold differing positions on what led to the breakdown of their marriage and on matters including child-rearing.

An allegation that Choi had written malicious online comments also emerged. On the 20th, reports said he had been referred to the prosecution office on suspicion of writing disparaging comments about Park Ji-yoon.

The Seoul Dongdaemun Police Station reportedly referred Choi to the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office on suspicion of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act. He is suspected of repeatedly posting anonymous, disparaging comments about Park Ji-yoon’s private life on an online community between January 2024 and June this year. Reports said Choi was identified as the author during an investigation into people who had posted malicious comments about Park Ji-yoon.

Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon first met in 2004 as fellow members of KBS’s 30th cohort of announcers. After dating for about five years, they married in 2009 and had two children, but brought their married life to an end in October 2023. Since then, they have continued to wage legal battles over divorce proceedings, division of property, child-rearing and lawsuits involving alleged affair partners.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.