Image source: Kim Shin-young's Instagram

Image source: Kim Shin-young's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Broadcaster Kim Shin-young is stepping down from MBC FM4U's 'Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shin-young,' which she has hosted for 14 years, and the 'another challenge' she cited as her reason is drawing attention. She will leave her DJ post after the broadcast on the 29th.

The 23rd drew particular attention because it was the day she returned to radio after a break of about three months. Ahead of her return that day, Kim announced the news on her Instagram Story and previewed meeting listeners, but news of her departure also came that same day. Given that she had led the program for about 14 years, since October 22, 2012, the sudden announcement heightened interest in its background and reasons.

Kim announced her departure herself during her return broadcast on the 23rd and explained the reasons behind it. She said, 'There are several things I want to do going forward,' and, 'I thought I would take about three months off, but the world wasn't so easy, and things didn't go the way I wanted.' She explained that, rather than make another open-ended promise to listeners waiting for her return, she decided it was proper to personally give them her final farewell.

Last September, Kim announced that she was taking a break and said, 'I want to do the things I've put off for the next chapter of my life.' At the time, she also said she planned to lay the groundwork for Gojingamrae, the intellectual property (IP) company she founded in 2020, and focus on its operations. Gojingamrae develops and commercializes IP, including characters and content, and Kim has expanded her business into areas such as launching a fashion brand. An episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone' that aired last September showed her unveiling upcycled denim clothing she had spent about three years preparing in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan, and running a pop-up store.

Meanwhile, Kim has shared aspects of her everyday life, including various hobbies outside broadcasting, on 'I Live Alone.' The show has featured her working toward a rice sommelier certificate, and a recent episode showed her taking swimming lessons, which she began on Yang Hee-eun's recommendation, and dyeing clothes she had worn for more than 10 years.

Kim has shown herself taking on challenges in various fields through her broadcasts, from fashion and content businesses to new hobbies, in addition to her work as a radio DJ. Now that she is putting down the microphone she has held for 14 years, interest is focused on what she will do next.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.