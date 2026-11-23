[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Webtoon artist Yaongyi (real name Kim Na-young) showed off an unrealistically slim waistline.

On the 23rd, Yaongyi posted a photo along with the message, “Ah... Even though I want to post diet tips or workout routines, these days I’m really up at 6. Spending the day with a baby who wakes up often and is glued to me leaves me completely drained, so I can’t do anything. When will I post them? Sigh.”

In the photo, the artist catches the eye with a mirror selfie showing off a slender figure. In particular, a cropped top draws attention to a slim waistline with not an ounce of excess fat. The figure stands out as if it were generated by AI.

Meanwhile, the webtoon artist raised a son alone after a divorce and remarried fellow webtoon artist Seon-Uk Jeon in 2022. The artist welcomed a second child this past March and made headlines after losing 30 kg six months after giving birth. The artist said, “Six months postpartum: -29 kg. Supplements: X. Injections: X. Intense childcare: O,” and stated that the weight loss came through diet and exercise, without help from obesity treatments such as Mounjaro or diet supplements.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.