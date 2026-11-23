[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Comedians Park Kang-gyun and Gu Hye-ri, who have performed as a couple on YouTube, announced their marriage while revealing that they had actually been secretly dating for five years. The two, who had kept their relationship hidden even from fellow comedians, will become a real-life married couple next March.

According to a report on the 23rd, Park Kang-gyun and Gu Hye-ri will marry at 3 p.m. on March 13, 2027, at a wedding venue in Seocho District, Seoul.

The two are senior and junior colleagues who joined SBS as comedians through open recruitment. Park is from the 12th cohort and Gu from the 14th. They both worked on SBS's 'People Looking for a Laugh,' but were not particularly close at the time.

Their relationship began in 2019. They grew closer when Gu appeared as a guest on 'Gupsik King,' a children's YouTube channel run by Park, and later began performing as a couple before becoming a real-life couple.

The two even launched a separate channel called 'Gupsik Couple' and continued performing as a couple. The channel is now operating under the name 'Ojingeo Couple' and has about 180,000 subscribers.

However, they kept their real-life relationship strictly secret. Gu said, "Even when other comedians asked if we were dating, I did say no," adding that she was revealing their relationship publicly for the first time with the marriage announcement. She said that the child subscribers who had followed their content would probably be very surprised and say, "It was real?"

Park was the first to decide he wanted to get married. He said he had liked Gu from the beginning, and that his feelings grew stronger as they performed as a couple, so he had been thinking about marriage from the time they started dating.

Gu explained that she had put off marriage because she was eager to focus on her work, but had now decided not to delay it any longer.

The two also shared a special story. In the past, while undergoing a health checkup for a YouTube video, Gu had a carcinoid tumor discovered and removed during her first-ever colonoscopy.

Gu said medical staff at the time told her that the person who had arranged for her to get the checkup was her lifesaver. Turning to Park, she said, "I do feel, a little, that you're the person who saved my life," expressing her affection for him.

Meanwhile, Park was loved by young viewers for his mole character on 'Gupsik King.' Gu has also appeared on 'People Looking for a Laugh' and in various YouTube videos. The two plan to share glimpses of their life together through 'Ojingeo Couple' after they marry.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.