Photo: SBS’s “Whenever Possible”

The reason “national MC” Yoo Jae-suk never shared a meal with Kim Jae-wook despite going to the same gym for seven years has been revealed.

On the upcoming episode of SBS’s “Whenever Possible,” airing on the 24th, singer and actor Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) and actor Kim Jae-wook will appear and join Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok for a chat.

Kim Jae-wook is considered one of the entertainment industry’s most prominent introverts. He made a confession he had kept to himself for seven years: although he and Yoo Jae-suk had gone to the same gym for seven years, they had only ever exchanged greetings.

He went on to reveal his shy admiration, saying, “Actually, I want to get closer to senior Yoo Jae-suk, but I don’t know what to talk about.”

Yoo Jae-suk replied, “If someone says they’ll buy me a meal, I’ll go. (Yoo) Yeon-seok bought me pork, too,” making everyone laugh. It is said that Yoo’s forthright response moved Kim Jae-wook.

They say all it takes to win Yoo Jae-suk over is a meal, but his wealth is beyond imagination. Since “Infinite Challenge” began in 2005, he has reigned as an undisputed top MC.

Recently, the YouTube channel “Building Tap” reported that construction had been completed on a new building Yoo Jae-suk built in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. According to the channel, in 2023 Yoo bought two plots in Nonhyeon-dong measuring 90 and 83 pyeong, for 11.6 billion won and 8.2 billion won, respectively. The deal reportedly caused an even bigger stir in the real estate industry because he paid the full 19.8 billion won in cash in one go, without registering a mortgage.

Afterward, during the building process, including construction, supervision and design, Yoo took out a loan of about 7.7 billion won using the land as collateral. The report said the new building was recently completed.

Meanwhile, what about Yoo Jae-suk’s own home? He married Na Kyung-eun, a former MBC announcer, in 2008, and they have a son and a daughter.

After living for 15 years in the Apgujeong Hyundai Apartment Complex under a jeonse lease, Yoo moved in 2024 to a penthouse at Brighton N40, a luxury residential complex also in Nonhyeon-dong. He reportedly paid the full purchase price of 8.6657 billion won in cash.

SBS’s “Whenever Possible,” where a genuine friendship between Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Jae-wook is set to begin, will air on the 24th.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.