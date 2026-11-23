[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A practicing lawyer shared his thoughts on the lawsuit brought by Choi Dong-seok against Park Ji-yoon's male friend over an alleged affair.

On the 22nd, a video was released on the YouTube channel Ahneunbyeonhosa in which lawyer Lee Ji-hoon analyzes the lawsuit involving Park Ji-yoon and Choi Dong-seok.

The Family Division 1-1 (A) of the Jeju District Court ruled partly in favor of the plaintiff on the 16th in the appeal of Choi Dong-seok's lawsuit seeking damages for a third party's affair from Park Ji-yoon's male friend, identified as A. The court found that Park Ji-yoon and A's actions—including staying at the same hotel and watching a movie together while traveling in the United States in November 2022—constituted civil infidelity. The amount claimed was reportedly 30 million won.

Lawyer Lee Ji-hoon reacted with surprise, saying, “I can't believe it. Oh my God. They awarded as much as 30 million? That's not an ordinary relationship.” He speculated, “A partial award probably means Choi Dong-seok sought 50 million won, but for 30 million won to be awarded, it doesn't seem like this could be viewed as just a trip. There must have been something. You can infer that something happened.”

He continued, “Whatever happened between the two must have carried the weight of a 30-million-won judgment. This is a court ruling.” He added, “For 30 million won to have been awarded just for staying at a hotel and watching a movie with a male friend who is a sexual minority, something doesn't add up. There must have been something more.”

Meanwhile, Park Ji-yoon expressed regret over the appeal ruling, saying, “I believe it came from a perspective that does not recognize homosexuality itself and assumes that sexual minorities can also have affairs with people of the opposite sex at any time. I think that could be somewhat insulting to people with different sexual orientations.” She continued, “I don't think of my acquaintance as a man. He has a common-law spouse and has never once thought of me as a woman. Most of our trip was spent comforting me, as I was despondent over my decision to divorce.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.