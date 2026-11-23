[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] tvN's 'The Village Barber 2' has stoked anticipation ahead of its premiere with a summer run where romance and mishaps collide.

Premiering Sunday, November 29, at 7:45 p.m., tvN's 'The Village Barber 2' (directed by Son Su-jeong) follows 'Director Park' Park Bo-gum and his close friend Lee Sang Yi as they run a special hair salon in a small seaside village, tending to both hair and hearts.

The newly released teaser shows Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang Yi brimming with excitement and anticipation as they face their summer workplace in Tongyeong. The two dreamed of running a romantic shop against a backdrop of blue sea, but what awaited them was the harsh reality of bugs, scorching heat and more.

The struggles of Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang Yi as they battle the bugs that keep appearing catch the eye. Veteran Director Park, played by Park Bo-gum, returns looking even more polished after mastering perms and makes a surprising impact by getting rid of bugs with his bare hands, heralding a summer run with not a moment to rest.

Another challenge at the summer workplace is the suffocating heat. In Tongyeong's sweltering summer weather, sweat streams down the two men's faces without letup. The worksite faces unexpected difficulties, including sudden downpours that follow a brief spell of clear skies.

Season 2 of 'The Village Barber' is expected to capture in full the hardships of a summer business where not a single thing goes as planned. Can Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang Yi overcome the unexpected obstacles and safely keep their summer operation going? Interest is building in the varied episodes of 'The Village Barber 2,' set against the backdrop of the Tongyeong sea.

tvN's variety show 'The Village Barber 2' premieres Sunday, November 29, at 7:45 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.