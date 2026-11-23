Photo source: Need To Know

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A social media influencer sparked controversy by suddenly delivering a flying kick to another cast member at the set of a comedy variety show in Turkey.

The scene was edited out and not shown on the broadcast, but footage filmed by an audience member who was there at the time reportedly leaked online.

According to foreign media outlets, including Need To Know, a violent incident occurred during filming of “Kaos Show,” a variety program hosted by Turkish comedian and content creator Hayrettin Karaoğuz.

The footage that was released shows an influencer suddenly leaping into the air and kicking another cast member. The man who was struck was sent flying over the table by the impact.

The man who was attacked immediately tried to hit back, but other people at the scene restrained him, preventing the incident from escalating into an actual physical altercation.

The influencer’s bizarre behavior did not end there. In another scene, the influencer jumped onto the back of the show’s host, Hayrettin, and then performed a move like a breakdancer, placing their head on the floor and spinning around.

The identities of the two cast members involved in the incident have not yet been officially confirmed. The person who threw the kick has only been identified as a Russian influencer, while the man who was injured has only been reported to be a guest on the show.

The production team reportedly edited the scene out of the final broadcast.

However, the incident came to light after an audience member who was there at the time leaked online a video they had filmed on their phone. The footage spread quickly on social media and reportedly garnered millions of views.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.