[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Ko Kyu-pil and singer A-min welcomed a daughter today (the 23rd).

On the 23rd, A-min posted a message and photos on her social media, writing, “10:01 a.m., 2.6 kg. Our baby has arrived on planet Earth.”

The photos showed Ko Kyu-pil holding his daughter in his arms, visibly moved. A-min also shared her overwhelming feelings, writing, “The best thing I’ve ever done in my life. Our baby.”

A-min especially drew laughs by saying, “Ko Kyu-pil...? Dad’s spitting image,” noting that their newborn daughter looked exactly like Ko. In the photo, the daughter’s slight frown also brought Ko to mind and caught people’s attention.

Ko Kyu-pil and A-min married in November 2023 after dating for nine years.

Ko Kyu-pil made his debut as a child actor in the 1993 film 'Kid Cop,' then made a second debut in 2003 as part of KBS’s 20th open recruitment class of actors. He was especially beloved for playing the character Chorong-i in the 2023 film 'The Roundup: No Way Out.'

A-min is a singer-songwriter who debuted with the 2018 single album 'Hide And Seek.'

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.