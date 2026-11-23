[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Interest has turned to how long actors Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won have actually been together after their wedding invitation was unveiled. They were previously said to have dated for six years, but the invitation’s phrase “the tenth winter we’ve welcomed together” caught people’s attention.

According to MyDaily on the 23rd, Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won will marry on December 13 at The Shilla Seoul. Ahead of the wedding, the couple have begun making preparations in earnest, distributing invitations to people they know.

The unveiled invitation was simply designed, without a single lavish wedding portrait. Instead, a phrase reflecting the time the couple had spent together drew attention.

“The tenth winter we’ve welcomed together. At last, we’re ready to promise each other forever. Please join us as we begin our new chapter.”

Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won were previously said to have begun seeing each other around 2020 and to have dated for about six years. But the appearance of the phrase “the tenth winter we’ve welcomed together” on the invitation has prompted interest in the possibility that their relationship began earlier than people knew.

The invitation also included a special request regarding the wedding. The couple asked guests for their understanding that seating would be arranged across several halls, and politely requested that they not post photos or videos on social media. They also said they would decline congratulatory flower wreaths.

Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won officially confirmed their relationship last February. Rumors that they were getting married also surfaced at the time, but both sides said no specific wedding date had been set. Then, last October, they confirmed they would marry on December 13, announcing the arrival of another actor couple.

Since going public with their relationship, they have not hidden their affection for each other. At a press conference for tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams,” Ha Jung-woo said Cha Jung-won had consistently shown him affection and support. Cha Jung-won has also said that Ha Jung-woo supports her work in broadcasting.

Meanwhile, Ha Jung-woo recently began filming “Inside Men: The Birth of the Wicked.” Cha Jung-won is active both as an actor and a fashion influencer. Having overcome their 11-year age gap, the couple are set to start a new chapter as husband and wife this December.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.