[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Kim Shin-young has returned to the microphone after a three-month hiatus and announced an unexpected farewell, leaving longtime listeners increasingly saddened.

Kim Shin-young greeted listeners for the first time in a while during the opening of MBC FM4U's 'Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung,' which aired on the 23rd.

That day, Kim said, “I'm greeting you again after three months. Have you been well?” She added, “While I was away, the Samsung Lions won the championship, among other things I wanted to talk about with you. I'm only getting back now.” She also said that many listeners had asked in messages on social media when she would return to the show.

But instead of the long-awaited news of her return came an unexpected announcement that she would be leaving. Kim said, “This week will probably be my last chance to say goodbye to you on 'Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung,'” explaining that she had come on air to share the news with listeners herself.

She also expressed her gratitude to the special DJs who filled in during her absence. She thanked the production staff for keeping the program running smoothly despite changes in its hosts.

She also spoke candidly about why she had decided to leave. Kim said, “There are several things I want to do going forward,” and revealed that she had initially planned to return after taking about three months off. But she said, “When I thought about my life, I thought I could take a short break from 'Noon Song of Hope'—about three months—but the world isn't so accommodating, and things didn't go as I wanted.”

She added, “I decided it would be better to speak to you directly than to make an open-ended promise or have someone else's voice go out over the air.”

As speculation about her departure mounted recently, Kim made clear that it was not due to health issues or a decision to focus on other broadcasting work. She emphasized that she had made the choice to wrap up work related to the company she founded and focus on new endeavors.

Listeners could not hide their disappointment at the sudden news of her farewell. On the show's message board and online, people expressed regret, saying they had been waiting a long time to hear Kim Shin-young's voice. Some listeners sent messages of support, saying they would stay with her through her final broadcast, and shared their hope of seeing her again as a special DJ or guest in the future.

Kim Shin-young was away from the DJ position for about three months after her broadcast on August 31. At the time, she had said she would take a short break to organize work at the company she founded and consider the direction of her future activities. However, after discussions with the production team ahead of her return, she ultimately decided to leave. MBC also said that Kim had decided to leave the program after considering the direction of her future activities.

Kim Shin-young has been the DJ of 'Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung' since October 22, 2012, connecting with listeners for about 14 years. Her final broadcast is scheduled for the 29th, when she will leave the program.

Born in 1983, Kim Shin-young made her debut in the entertainment industry through the 2003 SBS Comedy Contest. She later gained popularity through variety shows and began working as a DJ in 2007 on MBC Radio's 'Simsim Tapa.'

She pursued music as a member of the project group Celeb Five and through her alter ego, Second Aunt Kim Da-bi, and also tried her hand at acting in director Park Chan-wook's film 'Decision to Leave.' In 2022, she was selected to host KBS1's 'National Singing Contest,' expanding her activities across a range of fields.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.