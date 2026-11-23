Photo: SBS's “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Comedian Oh Jung-tae was eager to brag about his daughter, whose brilliant mind is quite unlike her dad's.

Oh Jung-tae appeared on SBS's “Same Bed, Different Dreams Season 2: You Are My Destiny” (hereafter, “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2”), airing on the 24th, and shared an update on his daughter, a “science high school prodigy.”

From the very start, Oh Jung-tae couldn't hide his excitement, as though he were about to blurt out what he wanted to say.

Oh Jung-tae had previously introduced his eldest daughter, Oh Jung-woo, on his first appearance on “Same Bed, Different Dreams.” She had shown a side quite different from her dad's as a “study genius.” But this admissions cycle brought big news: at 17, she secured early admission to a prestigious university.

That day, Oh Jung-tae appeared with his daughter's acceptance letter stuck to his forehead, sending the whole room into a frenzy. Envy was running high at Oh Jung-tae's exuberant, unabashedly doting-dad act when MC Kim Gu-ra offered a practical, heartfelt warning: “You absolutely mustn't get into trouble.”

Oh Jung-woo, the “science high school daughter” of Oh Jung-tae and Baek A-young, was first introduced when the couple appeared on the show last year. Study influencer Mimiminu once praised her, saying, “Her school is in the top tier among the 20 or so science high schools. Even if you're ranked first in your school, you might not get in. You have to be truly exceptional in math and science.”

At the time, Oh Jung-woo had this to say about how she got into science high school: “At a good middle school, all the kids studied, so I worked even harder. I studied after carefully making plans by the month and by the week. (When I heard the news that I'd been accepted,) Mom cried. Dad, who wasn't very interested (in studying), seems to have become ambitious.”

With attention focused on the first major admissions triumph among the “Same Bed, Different Dreams kids,” the story behind Oh Jung-woo's early acceptance to a prestigious university will be revealed on the show.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.