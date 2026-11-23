[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Mi-kyung of Table Tales opened up about a frightening motorcycle accident.

On the 23rd, tvN STORY posted a preview video titled, “Kim Mi-kyung Pauses Her Motorcycle and Starts Flying Through the Sky?!”

Kim Mi-kyung, who said she had ridden motorcycles since she was young, surprised everyone by revealing that she had a motorcycle accident after COVID-19. “I secretly stole my friend’s dad’s motorcycle and rode it. One day, I was riding someone else’s motorcycle instead of my own and got pinned under it. I took a terrifying fall. I didn’t know there was a ditch beside me.”

Kim Mi-kyung said, “After I fell, I was worried about filming. I was afraid I might have broken something. I didn’t care about being hurt, but wouldn’t it seriously disrupt filming? So I decided I shouldn’t ride while I’m working. I thought that if I had an accident, I’d really be a burden.” She added, “It’s been a long time since I rode one, and I enjoy other things. I like skydiving, but it’s hard to do in Korea, so I only do it once in a while. I do it when I go abroad,” revealing her unusual hobby.

That wasn’t all. Kim Mi-kyung said, “I also went to New Zealand once and tried bungee jumping for the first time. They had me fill out a waiver, and when they asked my age, they said, ‘Are you crazy?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m crazy. Hurry up and strap me in,’ and did it.” She added, “Actually, I wanted to jump twice. I went thinking I’d jump once facing forward and once backward, but it was so expensive. So I made one spectacular plunge forward,” drawing laughs.

Lee Young-ja asked, “Are you preparing in advance because you never know what role might come along?” but Kim Mi-kyung replied, “No. I do it because I enjoy it.”

Kim Mi-kyung said, “There were so many things I wanted to do from a young age, and I dreamed of becoming an athlete. I wanted to do taekwondo and swimming. But my mom thought exercise always meant getting injured, so she couldn’t even imagine it.” She added, “Later, when I grew up and started earning a little money, I began doing, one by one, all the things I couldn’t do back then. I still do them now.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.