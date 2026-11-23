Photo: Britney Spears’ Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Pop star Britney Spears, 44, has publicly apologized to her family, with whom she has been at odds for a long time. Saying she regrets discussing her past feud with her family on social media, she indicated that she wants to reconcile.

According to overseas outlets including The Six Five, Britney recently posted an apology to her family on Instagram. In the post, which has since been deleted, she reflected on her actions, saying she was sorry for publicly bringing up past issues with her family again.

In the post, Britney wrote, “I’m really sorry for bringing up past issues again. But I think I did it because I realized I needed to protect my heart,” adding, “That’s how I love, and when I love someone, I love them wholeheartedly.”

She went on to describe her stubborn attitude as “immature and embarrassing behavior.” She said that although there may have been psychological reasons behind things she said in the past, she wanted to apologize for making her family relive painful memories regardless.

She also revealed that she had never sat down to discuss the issue directly with her family. “Actually, I’ve never sat down face-to-face with my family and talked about this issue,” she wrote. “I just miss my family so much. I’m really sorry.” She added, “I’m happy to have such a wonderful family.”

Earlier this month, Britney released the 25th-anniversary edition of her self-titled third studio album. The edition includes 11 bonus tracks, five of which are reportedly previously unreleased songs.

Britney, who has publicly aired her conflicts with her family for a long time, has now taken the first step by apologizing, prompting interest in whether their relationship will change.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.