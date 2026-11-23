[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] As Sung Yu-ri, a former member of Fin.K.L, shared a video from a photoshoot ahead of the group’s first full-group comeback in 21 years, Lee Jin and Ock Joo-hyun left comments themselves, showing their affection for the youngest member.

On the 22nd, Sung Yu-ri posted a video from the photoshoot on her social media, along with the caption, “The age to get lots of love from my big sisters—youngest Yul.”

In the video, Sung Yu-ri poses for the camera in a black strapless dress that reveals her shoulders and collarbones. She wore her hair tied back, with loose side bangs adding to the look, and showed off a more mature appeal with defined eyeliner and understated lip makeup.

In contrast to her usual innocent and lovely image, she commanded attention with a striking gaze and an alluring expression, creating a completely different mood.

Some familiar faces showed up in the comments on the post: Fin.K.L members Lee Jin and Ock Joo-hyun. Lee Jin praised Sung Yu-ri’s beauty, commenting, “So pretty, my baby.” Ock Joo-hyun also wrote, “Ah, so pretty, our youngest!” adding heart emojis to express her affection for the group’s youngest member.

The comments are drawing even more attention because Fin.K.L is preparing to resume full-group activities for the first time in 21 years.

Last September, Fin.K.L officially announced full-group activities featuring all four members: Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri. On the 18th, the group opened official social media channels and stepped up preparations for its comeback, unveiling new group and individual profile photos of the members in black dresses and suits.

It has been about 21 years since Fin.K.L last embarked on full-fledged activities under the group name, following the 2005 digital single “Forever Fin.K.L.” The members reunited in 2019 through JTBC’s “Camping Club” and even released a new song, but at the time it was largely a special project tied to the program.

This time, it is a long-term project, not a one-off reunion. Fin.K.L plans to showcase a range of activities over roughly two years through 2028, the 30th anniversary of its debut, including new music and performances, as well as documentaries and variety shows.

With Lee Jin and Ock Joo-hyun also personally showing their support for Sung Yu-ri’s photoshoot ahead of the group’s full-scale activities, anticipation is building for the chemistry the four members of Fin.K.L, one of the leading girl groups of the first generation, will show once again.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.