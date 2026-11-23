Photo: Son Dam-bi's social media

Photo: Son Dam-bi's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi shared a happy weekend with her husband, Lee Kyou-hyuk, and their daughter, Hayi. The adorable girl, who looks just like the “long-legged couple,” caught everyone’s eye.

On the 22nd, Son Dam-bi posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “The whole family is here.”

In the photos, Son Dam-bi and her family are enjoying a fun weekend outing. The affection between the three is especially clear as Mom and Dad kiss daughter Hayi on both cheeks at the same time. Hayi also looks adorable, smiling brightly between Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk.

What stands out most is the daughter’s appearance, which bears a striking resemblance to her parents and their best features. Hayi, born to Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk, a couple known for their exceptional height, also drew attention with her cute looks.

Son Dam-bi also shared her happiness with fans, adding this greeting: “Recharge with happiness this weekend with the people you love! I hope you all have a weekend full of laughter. Let’s have a great weekend, too!”

Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk first crossed paths in 2011 on the SBS variety show “Yuna Kim’s Kiss & Cry.” At the time, they competed alongside their respective figure-skating partners. Lee Kyou-hyuk won affection for showing off his abs and his comedic persona, finishing third overall, while Son Dam-bi placed fourth after performing a thrilling death spiral.

Son Dam-bi later expanded her career into acting and won viewers’ affection with dramas including KBS2’s “When the Camellia Blooms.” The two married in 2022, becoming husband and wife, and later welcomed their daughter, Hayi.

Now a mother after marriage and childbirth, Son Dam-bi has recently been connecting with fans by sharing glimpses of her parenting life on her personal YouTube channel and social media.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.