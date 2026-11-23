[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Mamamoo's Hwasa showed off her toned physique.

On the 22nd, Hwasa posted several photos and videos along with the caption, “I had a wonderful time making the difficult easy, the easy profound, and the profound enjoyable♡”

The video showed Hwasa working out in a wine-colored dress. Wearing an off-the-shoulder dress, she drew attention with her toned back muscles. What she used for her workout was none other than a trophy. As the camera moved closer, Hwasa proudly showed off the trophy she was holding in both hands, smiling happily.

Meanwhile, Hwasa won “Best Vocal Performance Solo” and “Best Song Top 10” for “Good Goodbye” at the 2026 MAMA AWARDS, held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on the 21st. “It’s wonderful to run toward my dream, but I’ll work hard to keep my soul from getting hurt and to continue sharing good songs with you for a long, long time,” Hwasa said in an emotional statement.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.