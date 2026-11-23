Image source: Disney+ Korea’s official YouTube channel

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Actor Lee Joon-hyuk drew attention after revealing behind-the-scenes details of his special appearance in the Disney+ original series ‘The Remarried Empress.’

On the 23rd, a behind-the-scenes video for episodes 7 and 8 of ‘The Remarried Empress,’ titled ‘Special guest actors join in, too,’ was released on Disney+ Korea’s official YouTube channel.

The video showed Lee Joon-hyuk on set, making a special appearance as Warton III, king of the Western Kingdom and Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk)’s biological older brother.

Lee Joon-hyuk explained why he joined the series, saying, “Actor Lee Jong-suk asked me, so I made this special appearance.” He added that the director, Lee Jong-suk and the rest of the production team had already completed their preparations with great professionalism, allowing him to film comfortably. It also drew attention that although he and Lee Jong-suk are with the same agency, this was their first time acting together in a project.

Lee Joon-hyuk described the moment he came face to face with Lee Jong-suk during filming as “kind of dreamlike,” while Lee Jong-suk also said it felt unreal.

Image source: Lee Joon-hyuk’s Instagram

Earlier, on the 19th, Lee Joon-hyuk also shared photos from the filming of ‘The Remarried Empress’ on his Instagram. The images showed him facing a fellow actor in ornate Western-style costumes, with a backdrop reminiscent of a royal palace, heightening interest in his character in the series.

Lee Joon-hyuk has appeared in the film ‘The King’s Warden,’ released this year, as well as Netflix’s ‘The Art of Sarah’ and TVING and tvN’s ‘Lottery 1st Prize Goes to Work.’ He is currently preparing upcoming projects, including the drama ‘Awakening’ and the film ‘Vampir.’

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.