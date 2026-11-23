[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Moon Hee-jun complained of unexpected knee pain while on a date with Soyul, making the age gap hit home.

On the 20th, a video titled “The Much-Requested Couple’s Date♥: What Is Real Life Like in Their 10th Year of Marriage?! (Feat. a Date in Seongsu-dong)” was released on the JAM2 HOUSE YouTube channel.

That day, Moon Hee-jun and Soyul went on a date in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. They had a good time shopping for clothes and eating tteokbokki. When Soyul said they would have to get there before opening to buy salt bread, Moon Hee-jun confided, “What do you mean, getting there before it opens? It’s winter, so you shouldn’t run around like that. I walked a bit today, and my left knee is hurting again.” Soyul burst out laughing and said, “You hardly walked at all.”

Moon Hee-jun lamented, “I can’t walk for long because I’m older.”

Meanwhile, Moon Hee-jun married Soyul, who is 13 years his junior, in 2017, and they have one son and one daughter. Moon Hee-jun was born in 1978 and is 48 this year, while Soyul was born in 1991 and is 35.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.