[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Song Hye-kyo enjoyed a happy celebration for her 45th birthday, surrounded by well-wishes from close friends, from a longtime male friend to her high school classmate Lee Jin of Fin.K.L.

Hairstylist Shon Ju posted a photo with Song Hye-kyo on the 23rd, along with the words, “Happy birthday My Beautiful Friend.”

In the photo, the two face each other with warm smiles. Song Hye-kyo is dressed comfortably and not elaborately, even wearing glasses in front of her close friend. The way she rests her chin on one hand and gazes at her friend with affection in her eyes conveys the special bond between them.

The scene at the party for Song Hye-kyo, who celebrated her birthday on the 22nd, was also revealed. At the gathering arranged by close friends including Shon Ju and Fin.K.L's Lee Jin, Song Hye-kyo cradled a bouquet in her arms and showed off her dazzling beauty.

Song Hye-kyo and Lee Jin, classmates at Eunkwang Girls' High School, have remained close for nearly 30 years and have shown their special friendship by celebrating each other's birthdays every year. This year, Lee Jin, who lives in New York, is staying in Korea while preparing for Fin.K.L's full-group activities, so it appears the two celebrated the birthday together in Seoul.

Song Hye-kyo will return in the Netflix series Tantara, which will be released on December 11. Set in the Korean entertainment industry from the 1960s through the 1980s, when barbarism and violence ran rampant, Tantara tells the coming-of-age story of people who had nothing, yet dreamed of dazzling success and threw themselves into pursuing it. The series stars Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo, Cha Seung-won, Lee Hanee, Kim Seol-hyun and others.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.