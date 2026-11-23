[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Kim Won Hyo warmed hearts by sending a message of support to comedian Kim Shin-young, who announced she was leaving the radio program she had hosted for 14 years.

On the 23rd, Kim Won Hyo posted a message addressed to Kim Shin-young on his personal account, encouraging her ahead of a new challenge.

He voiced support for Kim Shin-young’s decision, saying, “Our Shin-young, I wholeheartedly support the beautiful future ahead of you. Taking on challenges in pursuit of your dreams is always wonderful.”

He added, “Life goes on whenever you make a decision, whatever it may be. Let’s not worry about ‘Was it a choice that worked out well? Will it work out well?’ When you look back, everything is just a past that was okay, and a memory...”

Earlier that day, Kim Shin-young returned to MBC FM4U’s ‘Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung’ for the first time in about three months and personally announced her departure from the program.

Kim Shin-young has hosted ‘Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung’ for about 14 years, since October 2012. She is scheduled to say her final goodbye to listeners after the broadcast on the 29th.

Kim Won Hyo also recently drew attention over an unexpected episode involving his wife, comedian Shim Jin-hwa.

On the 21st, a video showing Kim Won Hyo visiting a venue and singing was posted to the official account of a transgender bar in Busan. In the video, Kim Won Hyo enthusiastically sang singer Lim Young-woong’s ‘My Starry Love’ into a microphone, and was also seen linking arms with a transgender person beside him.

As the video spread online, interest in Kim Won Hyo’s visit grew, and the venue later deleted the related posts.

In a phone call with My Daily on the 22nd, Shim Jin-hwa explained the circumstances of her husband’s visit. She said Kim Won Hyo was in Busan when he heard that a junior he knew was there, so he stopped by briefly to say hello, sang one song, and left. She also explained that the transgender person who appeared with him in the video was a high-school junior of Kim Won Hyo’s.

She added, “I already knew what had happened because I was told over the phone at the time. Don’t worry, everyone,” explaining that she had known about her husband’s visit in advance and that there was no particular problem.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.