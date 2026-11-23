Photo: Kim Jihyun's social media

Photo: Kim Jihyun's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] The original beauty with a healthy glow is just as stunning in her 50s. Kim Jihyun, Roo'Ra's standout beauty, showed off her radiant, healthy look.

On the 22nd, Kim Jihyun posted several photos on social media showing how she was spending her vacation in Hawaii.

In the photos, Kim Jihyun strolls around an outdoor pool wearing a black monokini. Ruffles fluttering along the neckline catch the eye, while her toned figure, curves and slender legs look hard to believe for someone who is 54. It is the presence of the original beauty with a healthy glow, unchanged over the years.

Kim Jihyun enjoyed a relaxing vacation, writing, “The clouds in Hawaii are so pretty!” She went on to share a glimpse of her special time there: “An autumn day in November... This is my fourth year of traveling alone to Hawaii to see Suyeon, my younger friend there.”

Kim Jihyun was an original member of Roo'Ra, the coed group that defined the Korean music scene in the 1990s. Before her debut, she was preparing to become a trot singer when connections among agency executives led her to join Roo'Ra. She made her first mark on the music scene as part of the four-member coed group alongside Shin Jung-hwan, Lee Sang-min and Go Young-wook.

The group went on to enjoy immense popularity, releasing a string of era-defining hits, including “There's No Secret,” “Angel Without Wings” and “3!4!” In the early days, she was the group's only woman; later, she shared the stage with Chae Ri-na, who joined in place of Shin Jung-hwan, and made an unmistakable impression. Her tall, slender frame, glamorous figure and captivating voice helped make her one of the 1990s' most iconic sex symbols.

After Roo'Ra's fourth album, Kim Jihyun left the group and worked as an actress and solo singer. She rejoined Roo'Ra for its sixth album, and the group's activities, which had slowed for a while, resumed with its ninth album, released to mark its 15th anniversary. She remains active as a member of Roo'Ra and continues to stay connected with fans.

She is also enjoying a happy time in her personal life. In 2016, Kim Jihyun married a businessman two years her junior. They built a family together, raising the husband's two sons from his previous marriage, and have continued to enjoy a happy married life.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.