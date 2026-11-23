[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Yoo Hye-jung was flustered when her daughter suggested buying a gift for her ex-husband, Seo Yong-bin.

On the 20th, a video titled “Clothes as a Gift for a Man? (ft. Revealing Our All-Time Favorite Restaurant)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Bungeoppangine Hyejeong Gyuwon.”

Yoo Hye-jung and her daughter went out for the weekend. After having dinner at a place with a nice atmosphere, the two went to Dongdaemun to shop. Yoo, who used to run a clothing store, reminisced, saying, “This was the first building I worked in when I started my clothing store.”

The two set out to shop for clothes in earnest. As they were picking out clothes, daughter Seo Gyu-won suddenly said, “I’m going to look for something for Dad to wear.” Yoo Hye-jung was taken aback. “How am I supposed to take that? We’ve been divorced for almost 20 years, and now you suddenly say, ‘Let’s go up together to buy Dad some clothes.’”

Yoo Hye-jung said, “Every now and then, I see him (Seo Yong-bin) finding fault with what you wear. He said he didn’t like your socks. I was the one who styled that for you. I was stunned when I saw that. I watched, getting worked up and saying, ‘That’s no good?’”

But Yoo Hye-jung eventually went with her to pick out clothes for Seo Yong-bin. Yoo said, “In the end, I’m led by Gyuwon to the menswear store. I studied menswear. I’m actually better at dressing men.” She also wondered, “Will your dad wear it if even a little of Mom’s opinion goes into it?”

After Yoo Hye-jung picked out a cardigan, Seo Gyu-won asked, “Does Dad wear cardigans?” Yoo laughed and said, “I don’t even remember. Anyone would think I was the one giving him a gift.”

In the end, the two bought a cardigan for Seo Yong-bin. When Seo Gyu-won asked, “He’ll like a cardigan, right?” Yoo Hye-jung replied, “I did my best to pick one.”

Actress Yoo Hye-jung and former baseball player Seo Yong-bin married in 1999 and had a daughter, Seo Gyu-won, the following year, but divorced in 2007.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.