Photo: BigBang on X

Photo: BigBang on X

Photo: BigBang on X

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] BigBang's G-Dragon is drawing attention with his bold long hairstyle and hairpin styling.

G-Dragon appeared onstage at the 2026 MAMA AWARDS, held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan, on the 21st, with long hair reaching down to his waist. He paired a distinctive hairstyle blending red and black with bold makeup, creating a look unlike his usual style.

His long hair, secured with a red hairpin, also caught people's attention.

During his acceptance speech, he made people laugh by saying, “My hair is a lot to handle.” A scene of Taeyang and Daesung holding his hair on either side also became a talking point.

BigBang's official social media accounts recently posted several photos of G-Dragon's styling at the awards ceremony.

In the photos, G-Dragon showed off his distinctive fashion sense, pairing an ivory jacket with stud details and a red corsage with flashy accessories and nail art.

Fans reacted with comments such as, “G-Dragon, do whatever you want,” “Only G-Dragon could pull off this style,” and “He can even pull off a hairpin.” Some said his long, straight hair and intense aura reminded them of the “Demon King” days of the late Shin Hae-chul, who was nicknamed the “Demon King.” The look was said to combine visuals reminiscent of rock stars of the past with G-Dragon's signature bold fashion sense.

As the trend of using traditional hairpins as distinctive hair accessories has recently been spreading among people in their 20s and 30s, attention is turning to whether G-Dragon's bold styling might spark a hairpin craze.

Meanwhile, BigBang, currently on a world tour titled XX : COSMOS to mark the 20th anniversary of its debut, released a new digital single, “Rise (GiiiRIP),” on the 20th.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.