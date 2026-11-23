Photo: Lee Ji-hoon’s social media

Photo: Lee Ji-hoon’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Lee Ji-hoon could not hide his excitement as he prepared for the birth of his second child. He shared the family’s moving anticipation as they were about to become a family of four.

On the 23rd, Lee Ji-hoon posted several family photos on social media with the caption, “One last memory as three. Just before we become four. See you soon, Bokbok.”

In the photo, Lee Ji-hoon poses affectionately with his wife, Miura Ayane, who is lying in a hospital bed ahead of the birth of their second child. The couple’s similar good looks stand out as they smile brightly and make V signs.

In another photo, Lee Ji-hoon, his wife Ayane, and their first daughter, Rui, are dressed in matching black and smiling with their faces close together. The couple’s bright expressions as they hold their daughter are striking. It is, quite literally, a special day for a family of three.

The previous day, Lee Ji-hoon shared a photo of the car seat installed in their vehicle, writing, “Getting ready to meet Bokbok. My heart is pounding with excitement. We finally meet tomorrow.” He also added, “Please pray that Bokbok will be welcomed into our arms in good health,” expressing his heartfelt hopes.

Ayane also shared on her social media that her induction was scheduled for the 23rd and announced that she had been admitted to the maternity hospital. Before her admission, she posted a photo of herself watching the musical Frozen with her husband, Lee Ji-hoon, and said in a review that “Bokbok in my belly enjoyed the performance too.”

Thanks to Lee Ji-hoon’s exceptionally youthful looks, it may not be very noticeable, but the couple have a 14-year age gap. Lee Ji-hoon, born in 1979, is 47 this year, while Ayane, born in 1993, is 33.

The couple, who married in 2021, appeared on SBS’s Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, Channel A’s Dad Is a Flower Middle-Aged Man, and other programs, showing their affection for each other. Two years ago, they welcomed their first daughter, Rui, through IVF, and later struggled through the heartbreak of two miscarriages. But they did not give up, and last April they announced they were expecting their second child, receiving everyone’s congratulations.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.