[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Go Kyung-pyo, who caused a drunk-driving accident, will be questioned by police after being summoned.

According to Yonhap News on the 23rd, Seoul Mapo Police Station asked Go Kyung-pyo to appear at 7 p.m. that day on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act.

Earlier, in the early hours of the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving under the influence in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, when he collided with a street-cleaning truck that was moving. He was reportedly heavily intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.150%, a level that warrants license revocation.

Police administered a breathalyzer test to Go Kyung-pyo at the scene and then allowed him to go home.

One sanitation worker was reportedly slightly injured in the accident. Police are reportedly considering charging Go Kyung-pyo with causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, in addition to drunk driving.

Go Kyung-pyo later acknowledged responsibility for driving under the influence, said he would work to make amends and cooperate fully with the police investigation, and announced that he would suspend his activities. MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo,' tvN's 'Sixth Sense: B-Side,' and 'The Village Barber,' among others, then began scrubbing Go Kyung-pyo from their programs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.